As Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Here Are Royal Family Members Gathered At Balmoral Castle

As UK Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8 at the Balmoral castle in Scotland, the United Kingdom mourned her death. She was the longest-serving monarch in the UK, and the second-longest in the world, as she ruled for over seventy years.

After her demise, the Royal Family tweeted and said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Royal family gathered at Balmoral Castle, Scotland

As UK Queen Elizabeth's health deteriorated, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that she is under medical supervision. As a consequence, the entire Royal family decided to be at Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

Prince Harry headed to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, cancelling his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travelled earlier today by helicopter.

They were followed by Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. They arrived on a flight from RAF Northolt to Aberdeen to be with the Queen. Additionally, Princess Anne, her daughter was already at Balmoral Castle.

‘Doctors concerned about Her Majesty’s health’

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace had given a health update and said in a statement, "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Harry and Meghan were on a whirlwind tour of Europe and were about to land at their final stop when the news broke in.

IMAGE: AP