As Rishi Sunak Announces Candidacy, Here's How The Next UK PM Will Be Picked

UK's ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced his candidacy for the Tory leadership contest, as Boris Johnson's allies and loyalists said that he plans to return as the Prime Minister. Sunak declared on Twitter that he is standing to be Conservative leader to serve in the position of the outgoing premier Liz Truss, who stepped down due to her controversial fiscal policies and economic instability. “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be the leader of the Conservative party and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," Sunak said in a statement, that he shared on Twitter.

“I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we face now are even greater but the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal," said Rishi Sunak.

As Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former UK Prime Minister's ally told the British broadcasters that Boris Johnson was “clearly going to stand” in the race, Britain is slated to appoint the new leader by Friday, according to Graham Brady, leader of the 1922 Committee.

Here's how next UK PM will be picked

Approximately 172,000 members of the Conservative Party elected Liz Truss to succeed ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. To elect a new premier, a candidate needs to have more than100 nominations from the MPs and the British lawmakers by Monday. Whoever garners the majority, will be declared the winner.

At this time, the candidates running for office have been reduced to just three, currently, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and British minister Penny Mordaunt. By Monday, the candidate who secures the least votes in the MP voting will be eliminated. The Conservative party delegates will hold a ballot online among the remaining two candidates to choose one leader. Before the voting closes, it is speculated that the two final candidates will participate in a television debate. Liz Truss announces her resignation after losing party support over her economic and fiscal policies and the UK plans to elect new leader latest by Oct. 28.