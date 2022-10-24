As Rishi Sunak Becomes Britain's PM, David Cameron Reminds Us Of His Decade-old Prophecy

Former UK prime minister David Cameron has congratulated Rishi Sunak, whilst adding that he predicted a decade ago that the first British Indian prime minister will belong to the Conservative party. "Huge congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times. I predicted a decade ago that Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that it came to be. I wish Rishi the v (very) best, he has my wholehearted support," tweeted David Cameron. The former prime minister shared a decade-old article from an Indian publication which talks about David Cameron predicting that when the UK gets its first British PM of Indian origin, he/she would belong to the Conservative party.

David Cameron quit as the leader of the Conservative party and prime minister of Britain when 'Remain' lost the Brexit referendum and 'Leave' won. Cameron had said yes to the referendum on British membership of the EU in the hope that he would be able to persuade the majority of British people to vote for 'Remain'. Cameron's prediction of 2012 that has now proven correct in 2022 was rooted in the fact that British Indians, British Hindus to be more precise, tend to lean more towards the Conservative party instead of the Labour party.

How Tories won over British Indians from the Labour party

This was not always the case, because initially, British Indians leaned towards the Labour party. As Jeremy Corbyn became head of the Labour party, his position on Kashmir seemed like a sign of anti-Hindu sentiment to many British Hindus. David Cameron started courting British Hindus and took advantage of Indian PM Narendra Modi's popularity amongst British Hindus by associating himself with the Indian PM. His speech at Wembley is still remembered by many British Hindus, when he said "they said a tea-seller cannot become a prime minister but he (Narendra Modi) proved them wrong," taking a dig at India's opposition party. Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has recognised that Corbyn's views made British Hindus turn their face away from the Labour party and he is attempting to rectify it. This October, during the Labour party conference in Birmingham, a Labour leader for the first time spoke about Hinduphobia.

"I know that many people are targeted based on their religion and there's been a rise in hate crimes in recent years. I'm so tired of our divisive politics. I'm saddened by the division we have seen on the streets of Leicester and Birmingham in recent weeks; violence and hatred spread by extremists exploiting social media. We must all together stand firm against all attempts to spread hate," said Starmer, speaking about the recent targeted persecution of Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham. "Hinduphobia has absolutely no place in our society anywhere and we must all fight this together," said Starmer, amidst cheers from the audience.