As Rishi Sunak Declares Wife's Childcare Shares; Know About Her Connection With The Firm

The newly released register of ministers' interests has revealed that Rishi Sunak, the UK PM, declared his wife's shareholding in a childcare company, four years after she initially invested in it. In a footnote to his entry on the register, Sunak disclosed that his wife, Akshata Murty, holds a "minority shareholding" in Koru Kids, which is one of six companies participating in a pilot scheme aimed at incentivizing individuals to become childminders, as per a report from the Guardian. It is worth flagging that this was the first update to the register since May 2022.

Rishi Sunak's entry also includes a reference to the venture capital investment company, Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd, owned by the prime minister's wife. This disclosure has led to an investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, to determine if the prime minister properly declared his wife's shareholding. The issue has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest among government officials and has gained attention in the media.

Rishi Sunak's wife acquired a stake in the company back in 2019

According to Companies House records, Akshata Murty, wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, acquired a stake in Koru Kids in March 2019. However, the six registers of ministers' interests that have been published since then did not mention this investment, only referencing Catamaran Ventures, her venture capital investment company.

In contrast to the more frequent register of MPs' interests, the register for ministers is typically published twice a year instead of every fortnight. Furthermore, the government's adviser on ministerial interests does not necessarily include every item that is submitted, raising questions about the transparency and completeness of the register. This discrepancy has drawn attention to potential gaps in the declaration of financial interests by government officials. This isn't the first time that the British PM is facing scrutiny due to his wife's financial interests. When he was Chancellor to the Exchequer, he faced criticism over his wife's non-dom tax status.