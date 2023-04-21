As Rishi Sunak's Deputy PM Dominic Raab Resigns, Here's Timeline Of Bullying Allegations

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab on Friday resigned after an investigation into multiple complaints of bullying and misconduct. Raab, who stepped down from his key position in the Rishi Sunak administration, also previously served as the justice secretary. The Oxbridge-educated lawyer, Raab previously had a thriving career in the legal sector. He served as a UK Foreign Office lawyer during the New Labour years and was the lead in charge when ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care with COVID in April 2020.

Raab, a karate black belt, joined politics in 2006. He started his career working as an aide for the then-shadow home secretary David Davis. He also worked for Dominic Grieve, who served as the attorney general during Theresa May's premiership.

Raab was a part of the investigation for his alleged bullying behaviour towards scores of political members of Whitehall staff during his tenure. A senior lawyer, Adam Tolley, was ordered by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to launch an independent investigation into the complaints against Raab, as the controversy emerged in the British media's domain.

"I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," Raab's letter to Sunak read on Friday.

Outgoing Deputy Premier wrote, "It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked." Raab acknowledged that he felt that it was his duty to accept the outcome of the inquiry. He dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him.

"I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice. That is, however, what the public expect of Ministers working on their behalf," Raab said.

Adam Tolly's investigation shows that Sunak's Deputy Prime Minister faced multiple formal complaints over his dealings with British civil servants. It is alleged that Raab bullied and belittled staff behaved inappropriately with some, and drove some to tears or caused them to vomit before meetings.

Raab questioned the probe, saying, "This inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people." The dismissal of another key minister from the cabinet over misconduct allegations is yet another big blow to the British Tory party that witnessed former PM Boris Johnson and many other ministers resign from their key positions.

Here's is the timeline of the events that brought Raab's downfall:

September 2022

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s campaign to become Tory leader received a major push from the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, at the time, he served as the justice secretary under the ousted Premier Boris Johnson. Raab was sacked by then UK leader Liz Truss whose tax-cutting plans he gravely attacked during the campaign as an “electoral suicide note”. It was Sunak who chose to restore Raab as both Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.

11 November 2022

The first bullying allegations against Raab surfaced as senior mandarins offered “respite or a route out” as soon as he was reappointed by Sunak. It was alleged that he had hurled tomatoes across a table in a fit of rage and anger. At the Prime Minister’s Questions, Raab said he would “rebut and refute” the claims against him dismissing them as untrue. He defiantly told MPs: “I am confident I behaved professionally throughout.” At the time, it was also reported that Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary, warned Raab that he must be obligated to treat staff professionally and put up respectable behaviour. Some of the allegations emerged, such as Raab had been “demeaning rather than demanding” and that he “wasn’t just unprofessional, he was a bully." Such claims were first confirmed by the US-based Guardian newspaper that also confirmed staff saying that Raab “makes no apologies”

12 November

Raab’s behaviour towards officials was questioned by the ministers and escalated inside Whitehall. The cases were from the time that he was the Brexit secretary in 2018. This was first first reported by Observer. A document outlining a “serious expression of concern” was handed to the UK Cabinet Office by a top official, one senior source said. It was alleged that Raab's behaviour was not only “unprofessional, but even bullying."

14 November

While no formal action was taken against Raab, he was warned during his time as foreign secretary by the department’s top civil servant to behave professionally. Concerns were raised again with the Cabinet Office. The then permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, Simon McDonald, spoke to Raa about his treatment of the staff. When asked later in an interview whether Raab was somebody who could bully, McDonald replied: “Yes.” By this time, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced flak by the House of Commons ministers for poor judgment and allegedly "promoting" controversial ministers. Sunak also faced questions about Raab's bullying behaviour by the media during the G20 summit in Bali.

16 November

Downing Street appointed an independent investigation to probe the complaints. Raab requested a formal inquiry into two formal complaints made against him, which he also acknowledged in the resignation letter. UK's Deputy PM said that he would “respect whatever outcome” and would step down if asked by Sunak.

23 November

UK PM Rishi Sunak appointed barrister Adam Tolley KC “in confidence” to launch the probe. He had requested Tolley to report back to him the findings in private. This went on to decide Raab’s fate.

14 December

New complaints were dropped by the MoJ civil servants, as well as the senior civil servants who alleged that they were subjected to bullying and aggressive behaviour from Raab.

25 January 2023

Bullying investigation expands with over 24 civil servants' complaints against Raab. There are multiple accusers, and some claims made against Raab were shocking. At least one case alleged that they were left feeling suicidal due to Raab's behaviour.

31 January 2023

The committee probed three Whitehall mandarins who held Cabinet positions. Evidence was produced, Romeo at the MoJ and Philip Rycroft, who handled the Brexit department emerged as witnesses. testimonies revealed that ex UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson had also privately warned Raab about misconduct.

1 February

Pressure mounted on Rishi Sunak who was accused of ignorance despite being well aware of Raab's behaviour. “The prime minister was not aware of any formal complaints at the time of appointing Dominic Raab,” his spokesperson was first quoted as saying by Britain based The Telegraph. Sunak refused to admit if he had been aware of “informal” complaints against his Deputy Prime Minister.

10 February

Sunak declared that if Tolley's probe concluded that minister Raab fell short of the standards expected in his position, he would be sacked.

April 21

Raab turns in his resignation over the inquiry. He noted in the letter that ministers "must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, in order to set the standards and drive the reform the public expect of us."