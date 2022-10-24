As Rishi Sunak looks ahead to become Britain's next Prime Minister, the UK of the British Isles and Northern Ireland is all set to have the fifth Prime Minister in just six years. What explains the absence of political stability and the presence of political turmoil and chaos in the UK?

Some context might prove useful to analyse the political predicament. The Tory party has been in power since 2010, when the general election of May 2010 ended in a hung Parliament, which led the Tory party under the leadership of David Cameron to form a post-poll coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The Prime Minister who was serving Britain at that time, representing the Labour party, Gordon Brown, resigned as the leader of the Labour Party and David Cameron became the Prime Minister and LibDem leader Nick Clegg became the Deputy Prime Minister.

The next election occurred in 2015 when the Tory party managed to win a majority. Before this general election, Scotland held a referendum for independence from the Union. Cameron averted Scots voting for independence by promising more funds for the devolved government in Scotland. After the referendum on Scotland before the 2015 general election, a referendum on Brexit followed after the 2015 general election, as Cameron thought if he could convince Scots to not vote for independence, he could convince the UK to remain a part of the EU. This divided the Tory party from within.

How Europe divided the Tory party

Whilst Cameron, the Prime Minister, argued for remaining within the EU, Boris Johnson, adopted the position that Britain should leave the EU. Both belonged to the same party and in fact, studied together at Oxford. The Tory party has always taken pride in being a 'broad church' i.e. people in the Parliamentary party are allowed to have different ideologies, which led to a situation where ideological diversity became a source of division within the party.

Europe is one of the crucial issues that divided the Conservative party. The party's conflicting views on Europe best reflected in a speech delivered by Winston Churchill in Zurich in 1946. Churchill called for a 'United States of Europe', as he sought to regain Britain's glory after realising that the Empire is coming to an end. However, in the very same speech, he said, "We are in Europe but not of it. We are interested and associated, but not absorbed," showcasing his own conflicting views on the matter of European integration and his party's.

Roots of the Tory party's ideology and its corrosion

Europe is not the only issue that divided the Conservative party, a gradual evaporation of a shared ideology has germinated the seeds of divisions within the Conservative party, which have ultimately led to political instability in the nation. The British Conservative party is the oldest political party in the democratic world, and although today many are inaccurately calling Rishi Sunak the first PM who belongs to an ethnic minority, it was Benjamin Disraeli, of the same Tory party, who was the first British PM belonging to an ethnic minority. In his book 'Sybil' Disraeli laid out the ideology that would guide the Conservative party for a long time.

"The palace is not safe when the cottage is not happy," is one of the quotes of Benjamin Disraeli that encapsulates the Tory party's ideology. Over the years, as the ideological diversity in the party increased, the party witnessed corrosion of ideological unity. Elections in Britain became not only about Labour versus Conservative but one wing of the Conservative party against another wing of the Conservative party, which created a situation where even when Tories had a mandate for 5 years, they fought amongst themselves to remove the leader and install a leader who represents their views. Boris Johnson, for example, represented Disraeli's views, as he promised to 'level up' the country i.e. to spend money on industrial northern England, which is significantly lower on many measures when compared to southern England.

In the absence of shared ideology, Tory party became a vassal for furthering personal ambition

The division between northern England and Southern England which Boris sought to level up, sharpened as a result of Margaret Thatcher's economic policies. Thatcher was a Conservative as well, just like Johnson, but her ideology of a small state is far away from Disraeli's and Johnson's ideology of a state that actively intervenes.

The Tory party is less like a single political party but more akin to a coalition of multiple quasi-parties, which inevitably leads to intra-party political contestation resulting in political instability. Simon Kuper of the Financial Times observed that if anything unites the contemporary Conservative party, it is the desire to govern instead of any shared ideology. British historian Neil Fergusson of the Hoover Institute at Stanford said that the divide within the Conservative party is not about economic policies but about who rules.

According to him, the head of each quasi-faction comes from the same background and class, private school education and a PPE degree from Oxford, and almost each of them feels that they'll do a better job in governing than the current leader.