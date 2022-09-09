As UK Queen Elizabeth Dies, Everything That Will Happen At Coronation Of King Charles III

After UK Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, the throne passed immediately to her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. He will now be known as King Charles III. However, it may take a few months before Charles’ formal coronation. Notably, the UK Queen succeeded the throne in February 1952 but was not crowned until June 1953.

In the first 24 hours of the Queen's demise, Charles will be officially declared the next King. As per UK-based reports, in his formal coronation, over 700 people are entitled to attend the historic event, however, the actual numbers could be less due to the short notice.

It is interesting to know that unlike the Head of States, like Prime Ministers and Presidents, who have a swearing-in ceremony to take over the top job, there is no such ceremony for a British monarch's reign at the start. However, there will be a declaration made by the new King. This will take place at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

After this, a public proclamation will also be made, signed by a number of senior figures including the prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Lord Chancellor, declaring Charles the new King of the United Kingdom. Gun salutes will be reportedly fired from various locations like Hyde Park, the Tower of London and from naval ships.

King Charles III is set to become the head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries. He is the Head of State of 14 countries, as well as the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the UK Queen's family including Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

In February this year, the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced minor symptoms like a cold, but she carried on with minimal duties. However, she was compelled to postpone or scale back events more frequently in the aftermath of being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The UK Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.