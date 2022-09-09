As UK Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Here Are 17 Nations That Removed Her As Head Of State

Quick links:
Image: AP
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. At the time of her passing away, Queen Elizabeth was the Head of State of 15 countries. This is after she was removed as the Head of State of 17 countries, all part of the Commonwealth-- a 54-member group of former British colonies with a total population of 2.5 billion.
UK Queen Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be at her side. Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.
The Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
