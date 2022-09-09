Last Updated:

As UK Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Here Are 17 Nations That Removed Her As Head Of State

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be at her side.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday. At the time of her passing away, Queen Elizabeth was the Head of State of 15 countries. This is after she was removed as the Head of State of 17 countries, all part of the Commonwealth-- a 54-member group of former British colonies with a total population of 2.5 billion. 

Countries the UK Queen was Head of State at the time her passing

  1. United Kingdom
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. The Bahamas
  5. Belize
  6. Canda
  7. Grenada
  8. Jamaica
  9. New Zeland
  10. Papua New Guinea 
  11. St Kitts and Nevis 
  12. Saint Lucia
  13. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  14. Solomon Islands 
  15. Tuvalu 

Countries where she was formerly Head of State 

  1. Barbados
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Fiji 
  4. The Gambia 
  5. Ghana 
  6. Guayana
  7. Kenya
  8. Malawi 
  9. Malta
  10. Mauritius
  11. Nigeria
  12. Pakistan 
  13. Sierra Leone
  14. South Africa 
  15. Tanzania
  16. Trinidad and Tobago
  17. Uganda 

Queen Elizabeth passes away at 96 

UK Queen Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be at her side. Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.

The Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

