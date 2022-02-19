As UK Reels Under Storm Eunice Impact, Insurers Have To Pay £360 Mn Damage Claims: Reports

As the second major storm struck northern Europe, it killed at least nine people and destroyed a number of infrastructures including, the iconic O2 Arena in the last three days. According to Mail Online, Britain is facing a clean-up bill running into the hundreds of millions. As per the estimate calculated by several insurers, the country needs to pay over £360million (Rs 36,549,888,1200).

Notably, this came after a gust provisionally measured at 122 mph (196 kph), thought to be the strongest ever in England was recorded on the Isle of Wight as Storm Eunice swept across the country’s south. O2 Arna or the Millennium Dome, a £43million structure that hosts major events including concerts and features restaurants, bars, shops, and a cinema, suffered significant damage during the Storm Eunice.

As per media reports, buildings, homes, and other structures were damaged in the storm. Other than infrastructures, natural resources like plants, animals were also ravaged badly by the deadly storm. While speaking about the destruction and the property damage, insurers told MailOnline that they had been flooded with calls from customers wanting to register harm to their property. The insurers claimed one company alone seeing inquiries surge by more than 400%.

Meanwhile, the Association of British Insurers's spokesperson told the online media outlet that it was too early to calculate the exact damage of the property but added it could be around £360million.'

Insurers facing burden of calls after Storm Eunice hits UK

"Insurers across the market will be working hard to process claims and we have put extra resources in place ahead of the storms in anticipation of increased demand. If you're struggling to get through to your insurer and your claim isn't urgent, the best option would be to submit your claim online instead, if you can.," The Mail Online quoted Suzy Tiffany, Home Claims Director at RSA Insurance, as saying.

Peter Inness, a meteorologist at the University of Reading in England, attributed the storms to an unusually strong jet stream over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, with winds close to 200 mph (321 kph) at high altitudes. “A strong jet stream like this can act as a production line for storms, generating a new storm every day or two. There have been many occasions in the recent past when two or more damaging storms have passed across the U.K. and other parts of Europe in the space of a few days," Inness said.