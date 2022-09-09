As UK's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away, Here's All That The Royal Funeral Will Entail

UK's 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II 'died peacefully' at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. All four of her children travelled to Balmoral to be at her side as she breathed her last. Ahead of the UK Queen's passing, a number of plans were set in place including Operation Unicorn (which detailed what would happen in the event her Majesty died whilst in Scotland) and Operation London Bridge (which detailed the same in case the Majesty died in London).

As per the plans in Operation Unicorn, which is expected to be followed since the UK Queen passed away in Scotland, her mortal remains will be taken to Holyrood Palace before being taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh to lie in state. On a train, thereafter, her remains will be taken to London. Ahead of the funeral, which is to take place after 10 days, the UK Queen's coffin will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days and members of the public are invited to pay their respects during this time.

Condolences pour in from all corners

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying that she provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, PM Modi said, recalling his "memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," the Prime Minister said.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.” US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that Elizabeth was “more than a monarch” and that “she defined an era.”