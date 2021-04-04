AstraZeneca vaccine may have causal link to rare blood clot cases, says expert

A scientist has said that evidence suggests there is a causal link between rare blood clot cases and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the BBC, Professor Paul Hunter, who works as a microbiologist at the University of Anglia, has said that the possibility of the AstraZeneca vaccine triggering rare blood clot cases in recipients can’t be ignored and suggested the evidence points towards a causal link between the two. However, the expert underscored that the advantages of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks associated with it.

AstraZeneca vaccine & rare blood clots

Earlier last month, several countries in the European Union had temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine over reports of blood clots in recipients. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an investigation into the reports of blood clots in people who had been given AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. On March 18, EMA concluded that there was no increase in the overall risk of blood clots in recipients of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, reaffirming its safety and efficacy.

The British medicines regulator MHRA also backed the AstraZeneca vaccine while confirming at least 30 cases of rare blood clots amongst UK recipients. MHRA categorically stated that the risks associated with the vaccine are worth the protection that it provides against the viral disease, which is continuing to rage havoc in the country. Germany and the Netherlands have said they will suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people aged 60 or above.

Paul Hunter also reiterated MHRA and EMA’s stance, saying there is a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 disease if one doesn’t take the vaccine than dying from blood clots, which are less likely to develop into a severe health condition. Hunter, however, maintained that there is a causal link between the vaccine and blood clot cases across Europe.

