AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Halted In UK amid Reports Of Blood Clots

A trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused in the UK as regulators assess its possible link to blood clots, said its manufacturer Oxford University on Tuesday.

"Whilst there are no safety concerns in the pediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA (UK regulator) on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial," the university said in a statement. "Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions." READ | UK reports 30 cases of blood clots after usage of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is one of many bodies across the world analyzing data from the AstraZeneca rollout to access if there is a definitive link between the vaccine and a rare form of a blood clot after several such cases were reported in Norway and continental Europe. The WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will reveal their findings later this week.

AstraZeneca vaccine & rare blood clots

This is the latest drawback to AstraZeneca, which has been embroiled in controversy over failing to deliver its promised doses to the European Union, and over its efficacy and safety profile. Over the weekend, there have been reports of 30 blood clotting cases, seven fatal, out of the total 18 million doses administered in Britain.

Earlier last month, several countries in the European Union temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine over reports of blood clots in recipients. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an investigation into the reports of blood clots in people who had been given AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. On March 18, EMA concluded that there was no increase in the overall risk of blood clots in recipients of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, reaffirming its safety and efficacy. Germany and the Netherlands have said they will suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people aged 60 or above.