At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak is set to become the youngest UK PM in 200 years. It is to mention that David Cameron was 43 years old when he became PM back in 2010 and Tony Blair was 43 years old as well when he became PM back in 1997. Although both Cameron and Blair were 43, Cameron was a few months younger than Blair. Rishi Sunak's age when he becomes PM will be the same as Earl of Liverpool Robert Banks Jenkinson's age when he became PM back in 1812.

Earl of Liverpool Robert Banks Jenkinson served as PM from 1812-1827. Earl of Liverpool Robert Banks Jenkinson also belonged to the same Tory party that Rishi Sunak belongs to and now leads. Robert Banks Jenkinson had a rather long tenure, however, historians believe that his tenure was overshadowed by the military victories of the Duke of Wellington. The Duke of Wellington defeated Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo and defeated Tipu Sultan in India. Earl of Liverpool Robert Banks Jenkinson also had an association with India as he served as member of the Board of Control for India from 1793 to 1796, which oversaw East India Company's affairs in India, as per the British government.

Role of Robert Banks Jenkinson and Willaim Pitt the Younger in British occupation of India

The youngest PM ever to serve the UK was William Pitt the Younger who was elected as PM when he was just 27 years old. He was elected as PM even before Earl of Liverpool Robert Banks Jenkinson's tenure, back in 1783, just 28 years after Robert Clive landed up in India and laid the foundations of Britain's colonisation of India, after winning in the Battle of Plassey. William Pit the Younger played a seminal role in blocking the reforms to the East India Company suggested by Edmund Burke, the father of Conservatism, as per the British parliament. As prime minister, William Pitt the Younger's first decision was to sign the India Act of 1784, which created the Board of Control for India, in which Robert Banks Jenkinson later served as a member. William Pitt the Younger also formulated policies to centralise and consolidate British rule in India by reducing the power of Governors and strengthening the power of Governor General, ensuring the sustainability of British occupation of India. Today, a person with roots going back to that same country of India will become UK's prime minister.