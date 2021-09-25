At Quad Summit, US President Biden Lauds 'excellent Progress'; Announces Scholarship

In a key development, the White House on Friday, September 24, hosted the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit had in attendance the leaders of all the member countries of Quad. US President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's PM Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga took part in the summit.

In his opening statement, the host - US President Joe Biden, said that the summit can be seen as 'democratic progress', citing that the US, India, Australia, and Japan share the same world view, and have a common vision for the future. President Biden asserted that the four countries were coming together to deal with the challenges of the present age - starting from COVID to climate change.

'We are making excellent progress,' President Biden to Quad member states

"When we met six months ago, we made concrete commitments to advance our shared and positive agenda. I am proud to say today that we are making excellent progress in our motives in the Indo-pacific region," said President Biden.

The US President highlighted that their vaccine initiative is back on track to produce an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine in India to boost global supply. Also, he pointed out the action on climate change with a new partnership on 'zero emission'.

Concluding his statement, the US President said, "We are four major democracies who have come together. We know how to get things done, and live up to the challenges of the present age."

After Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's PM Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga made their respective opening statements. According to reports, the summit will touch upon a variety of subjects like climate change, 5G technology, supply chains, critical infrastructure, and regional security.