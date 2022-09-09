The demise of Queen Elizabeth ll left the world mourning with numerous celebrities and people from all around the world extending their prayers to the departed soul. Amid the world mourning the loss, as the BAFTA TV tea party was scheduled to be held on Saturday, it was recently cancelled after the news about Queen’s death surfaced online.

BAFTA pre-Emmys tea party gets cancelled

BAFTA CEO Kevin Price and chair Krishnendu Majumdar issued a statement soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth and expressed their grief. It was further mentioned that the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend. They further shed light on the 50 years of association with Her Majesty The Queen and even stated how she was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries, has been a patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with the Academy spanned 50 years. Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the U.K.’s creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund. Over the years, The Queen has visited countless film and television organizations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do.”

On the other hand, some of the guests who will be attending the BAFTA event included Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Alex Borstein, Anthony Carrigan, James Cromwell, Alexandra Daddario, Paul W. Downs, Amy Poehler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Christina Ricci, Andrew Garfield, Park Hae-Soo, Phil Dunster, Lee Jung-jae, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Tony Shalhoub, Danny Strong and J. Smith-Cameron.

Image: AP