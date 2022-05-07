Balkrishna Doshi To Receive Royal Gold Medal 2022; RIBA Prez To Bestow Honour Personally

Acclaimed Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi is all set to receive the Royal Gold Medal 2022, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture, personally approved by Queen Elizabeth II. In a first for India, the honour is bestowed to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.

This award adds yet another feather to architect Balkrishna Doshi's cap after the Pritzker Prize. Over his momentous career spanning over 70 years, Doshi has been a part of over 100 projects, and has contributed to, pushed and influenced the direction of architecture in India through his stellar work. Internationally acclaimed for visionary urban planning and social housing projects, he is also known for his work in education, both in India and as a visiting professor at universities around the world.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) President will be flying in specially to bestow this honour. Simon Alford, the President of RIBA will be visiting Doshi’s home to personally present the medal.

'He has influenced generations of architects': RIBA

While announcing the award in December 2021, RIBA had underlined how Balkrishna Doshi's buildings combine pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India’s architecture, climate, local culture and craft.

RIBA President Simon Allford said, "It was an honour and a pleasure to chair the committee in selecting Balkrishna Doshi as the 2022 Royal Gold Medallist. He has influenced generations of architects through his delightfully purposeful architecture. Influenced by his time spent in the office of Le Corbusier his work nevertheless is that of an original and independent thinker – able to undo, redo and evolve." "In the twentieth century, when technology-facilitated many architects to build independently of local climate and tradition, Balkrishna remained closely connected with his hinterland: it’s climate, technologies new and old and crafts."

“Balkrishna Doshi’s outstanding contribution to the art of architecture, the craft of construction and the practice of urban design establish him as a most deserving recipient of this award and I greatly look forward to him being presented with the medal next year," the RIBA President had said.

'I feel truly overwhelmed': Doshi

Upon being conferred with the honour, Doshi had remarked that he was both 'pleasantly surprised and deeply humbled' to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. “The news of this award brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. I vividly recollect his excitement to receive this honour from Her Majesty. He said to me metaphorically, ‘I wonder how big and heavy this medal will be’,” he shared.

“Today, six decades later I feel truly overwhelmed to be bestowed with the same award as my guru, Le Corbusier – honouring my six decades of practice. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife, my daughters and most importantly my team and collaborators at Sangath my studio,” he added.

More about architect Balkrishna Doshi

Born to an extended family of furniture makers in 1927 in Pune, Balkrishna Doshi studied at the JJ School of Architecture, Bombay, before working for four years with Le Corbusier as a Senior Designer (1951-54) in Paris and four more years in India to supervise projects in Ahmedabad. He worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and founded his own practice, Vastushilpa in 1956 with two architects.

Doshi’s key projects include Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63); Atira Guest House low-cost housing (1958); The Institute of Indology (1962) building to house rare documents; Ahmedabad School of Architecture – renamed CEPT University in 2002 – which focused on creating spaces that promoted collaborative learning; Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre (1967); a 700-seat Brutalist auditorium. Premabhai Hall (1976) theatre and auditorium. Besides, he has also designed the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore (1977-1992); Sangath (1981), the studio for his architecture practice, Vastu Shilpa; Kanoria Centre for Arts (1984), an arts and creative hub; and Aranya Low-Cost Housing (1989), Indore.

(With PTI inputs)