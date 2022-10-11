Bank Of England Is Buying More Bonds To Help Britain's Economy 

The UK’s central bank, the Bank of England has stated that “dysfunction” in the gilts market poses a material risk to the UK economy’s financial stability.

As a result of this, the bank has indicated that it will continue to buy bonds as an emergency measure. The bank will also buy £5 billion linkers (index-linked debt) along with the purchase of £65 billion worth of conventional government bonds.

On Monday, when the government doubled the maximum size of its long-term bond buybacks, the inflation-linked debt led to a huge sell-off, as per a report by the Times of London. The bank said in a statement that, “The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts. Dysfunction in this market and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire-sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.” The bank believes that its measures will prevent further chaos in the financial markets.

The chaos in the British financial market began as a result of the new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. Especially his unfunded tax cuts worth £45 billion. “The Bank of England has been forced to step in for a second day running to reassure markets shows the government’s approach is not working and creates renewed pressure for the chancellor to reverse his budget. This is a Tory crisis made in Downing Street, being paid for by working people. They have lost all credibility and control and they must respect our nation’s independent institutions, go back to the drawing board and reverse this damaging budget,” said Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, according to the report by Times of London.

The bank indicated on Tuesday that it intends to keep continuing its bond-buying measures beyond the earlier stated end date. The bank began its intervention in the financial markets with emergency measures back on 28 September out of concern that the mini-budget was leading to the pound's depreciation. Yields on gilds also began to rise as a result of the mini-budget, leading to fears that pension funds might collapse. The Bank of England stated that they are extending their emergency measures to reduce market volatility.