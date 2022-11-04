Bank Of England Raises Rates To 3% As Britain Faces Longest Recession On Record

In the United Kingdom, after raising borrowing costs to 3% in the largest single interest rate increase since 1989, the Bank of England issued a warning on Thursday, stating that the nation is currently experiencing its longest recession since records have been kept and that it is likely to last well until 2024. According to the CNBC report, the central bank characterised the outlook for the British economy as "very challenging," stating that during the two-year downturn, unemployment would probably double to 6.5%.

According to the Bank, the UK's GDP is expected to shrink by around 0.75% in the second half of 2022 further highlighting the impact on real incomes from rising energy and tradable goods prices.

Furthermore, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey stated that UK households have a "tough road ahead," but added that if decisive action is not taken now, things "will be worse later on."

UK is facing longest recession

According to the BBC report, it caused the largest increase in interest rates since 1989, from 2.25% to 3%. The Bank is attempting to lower skyrocketing costs as the cost-of-living increases at its quickest rate in 40 years by raising rates. It is pertinent to mention that the Ukraine war has increased the cost of food and energy, which has put many households in a difficult situation and begun to hurt the economy.

When a nation's economy contracts for two consecutive quarters or three-month periods, it is said to be in a recession. Companies often make less money, wages decline, and unemployment increases. As a result, the amount of taxes collected by the government to fund public services like healthcare and education is reduced.

In addition to this, mortgage holders did, however, find some comfort in the central bank's downplaying of City forecasts of a sharp increase in borrowing costs to over 5%, reasoning that the possibility of a two-year recession meant it was likely to adopt a far more cautious approach, The Guardian reported.

'Bank rate will have to go up': The Bank of England Governor on UK rates

The Bank Governor, Andrew Bailey, stated, "We can’t make promises about future interest rates, but based on where we stand today, we think the bank rate will have to go up by less than currently priced in financial markets”, The Guardian reported. By 2025, according to Bailey and his officials, inflation will have completely disappeared. Yet, analysts at Berenberg Bank anticipate that only one more rate would increase, to 3.5%.

Growth throughout 2023 is expected to see a decline as well as in the first half of 2024 as “high energy prices and tighter financial conditions weigh on spending,” the Bank added. The Bank said that the Inflation, which reached 10.1% in September, is now expected to peak at 11% by the end of 2022 before declining "probably quite sharply" from the middle of 2023.

According to The Guardian report, in the year 1989, UK interest rates increased by more than 0.5%. During the exchange rate mechanism crisis of 1992, John Major's administration was compelled to implement a 2% increase, albeit it only lasted for a little over 24 hours before being abandoned.

