Bank Of England Reveals Design Of Banknotes Featuring King Charles III; Take A Look

The Bank of England on Tuesday unveiled the design for the first set of bank notes featuring Britain's King Charles III. All 4 polymer banknotes in the denominations of 5 pounds, 10 pounds, 20 pounds, and 50 pounds would have the photo of the King with no other changes to the existing designs that feature his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's portrait. The new notes will come into circulation by mid-2024 while the current notes featuring the Queen will be used as usual.

"The King’s image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in a cameo in the see-through security window," said the Bank of England in the press release statement.

Today we unveiled the design of the King Charles III £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. They are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. You can continue to use polymer banknotes with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Visit our website for more details. https://t.co/i5eqAhxrKY pic.twitter.com/BkYTZ0VopZ — Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 20, 2022

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: “I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III." “This is a significant moment, as the King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024,” he said.

On Monday, the Royal Mint, which has been the UK's oldest official coin maker, announced the making of a new coin. Taking it to Twitter, the Royal Mint of the UK tweeted a glimpse of the new coin with a photo King Charles III and wrote, " Ok, ok, let's put you out of your misery! It's... Sovereign on a Sovereign (crown emoji)."

Ok, ok, let's put you out of your misery!



It's... Sovereign on a Sovereign 👑 https://t.co/lSV0h3K6nn — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) December 19, 2022

New notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes

As Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September this year and Charles succeeded her as the new monarch of the UK. The change in stamps, coins, and bank notes has been set in the process.