Manchester: Barber Creates Foundation To Give Homeless People Free Haircut And Job

A British barber and former soldier, Ged King, created a foundation in order to help homeless people by giving them a free haircut, training them and offering them jobs in his shops. According to reports, King retired from the Army and opened up a barbershop in Sale. While talking to a local media outlet, King said that he had a life full of trouble with lots of ups and downs, adding that he always wanted to start a business. King said it took a very long time for him to sort out his life and when he opened up his barbershop something was still missing and he did not feel very happy. He further added that a trip to the Lake District made him realise that something was not adding up and that is when he put up an advertisement.

'Something was missing'

King put up an advertisement that called for all homeless people to come to his barbershop and make use of the services free of cost. The advertisement was also for those who were without a job and were on the way to an interview. The advert said that potential job seekers could come in, get cleaned up and go on for their interview.

King said that he was really happy to have regular customers who first came in unemployed and now are working for different countries. According to reports, the first person to come in the former soldier's shop lived in a tent by the ship canal in Manchester and came to know about the advertisement through a passerby. King went on to say that it was the man felt really good, adding that he had finally found the missing piece and decided to do more of what he had started out to do. He also said that it gave him a purpose as prior to this he was just running a business.

Read: Veteran's Handwritten Note Outside A Barbershop For Veterans Day Dinner Goes Viral

Read: Delhi Government Nod To Setting Up Board For Welfare Of Barbers

Skullfades foundation

To realise his dream of helping people, King started Stree Cuts (barbershop) and Skullfades foundation. His mission is to offer free haircut for homeless people in public areas in a thing that initially started out in Manchester but quickly spread to places all over the nation. King and his people have also conducted these events in refugee camps in Dunkirk and Calais.

According to reports, his team has given 3,000 free haircuts that equals a cost of 48,000 pounds. Also, none of the funding comes from the UK government. King said that human contact and a conversation with someone is very important as compared to giving a sense of pride to those less fortunate with a haircut.

King has opened up two shops in south Manchester with a hope to help all those who are homeless i.e. people coming out of correctional facilities, jail or the army. His first employee goes by the name of Dan who spent eight long years in prison and now manages the barbershop alongside receiving training to help out new members. Ged King plans to collect enough to secure funding for a house for his new employees to live in and help 150,000 people by opening up barbershops all over the UK.

Read: Virat Kohli Turns Santa Claus In A Heartwarming Gesture For Children In Kolkata

Read: In A Heartwarming Gesture, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook Surprises Fan At School