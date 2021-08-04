Barbie Creates Doll Of COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Sarah Gilbert In Hope Of Inspiring Girls

Barbie maker Mattel has created a doll of British coronavirus vaccine developer Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, in the hope of inspiring girls to get into science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) careers. According to BBC, Gilbert has been honoured as a 'Barbie Role Model' for her work at the University of Oxford and for her role as project leader in the creation of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is now in use in many countries around the world. Her barbie is one of the five to honour women working in STEM careers.

Gilbert said that she is passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into STEM careers and hope that children who see her Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are to help the world. The professor added that her wish is that her doll will show children careers that they may not be aware of like a vaccinologist. Further, Gilbert said that she found the creation "very strange" at first - but she hoped it would inspire children.

Barbie is also reportedly making a donation to Prof Gilbert’s chosen organisation, Women in Science and Engineering, which runs an outreach resource created to inspire girls to consider a career in STEM. It is worth mentioning that Gilbert, who was recognised with a damehood in the Queen's Birthday Honours, began designing a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged in China. Her vaccine - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab - is now the most widely used around the world, with doses sent to more than 170 countries.

Other special Barbie dolls

Apart from Gilbert, the five other women who have been honoured include an Australian medic who helped create a reusable gown for health workers and a Brazilian biomedical researcher. Dr Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto, Canada, who advocated against systemic racism in healthcare, has also been honoured. Emergency Room nurse Amy O'Sullivan, who treated the first COVID-19 patient at the Wycoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York and Dr Audrey Cruz, a frontline worker from Las Vegas who joined forces with other Asian-American physicians to fight racial bias and discrimination also get their own Barbies.

Meanwhile, according to reports, in recent years, toymaker Mattel has responded to criticism that its Barbie doll sets an unrealistic image of womanhood. Now, it offers dolls themed around careers such as a firefighter, doctor and astronaut - and in a range of skin tones beyond its original white, blonde doll that was first launched in 1959. Moreover, sales of Barbie dolls rose to a six-year high last year, as the pandemic saw parents stock up on toys for their children.

(Image: Twitter/AP)