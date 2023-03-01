'BBC Is Independent Organisation Separate From Govt': UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is in New Delhi for G20 foreign ministers meeting, on Wednesday said that he hadn't seen BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. He also stated that "BBC is an independent organisation separate from the government".

In January, BBC released a documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question", targeting PM Modi over Gujarat riots while ignoring the clean chit given to him by the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking to ANI, Cleverly said, "I did not see the documentary but I have seen the reaction of both the Indian diaspora community in the UK and here in India. Of course, BBC is an independent organisation separate from the government and I have found that I still enjoy a strong relationship with Jaishankar, I'm enjoying fantastic hospitality here in Delhi."

He said that the relationship between UK and India is stronger than ever and is getting stronger by the day. "Delhi looking forward to building what is already a good bilateral relationship," he said.

UK Foreign Secy brings up BBC tax issue with Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, Cleverly raised the BBC tax survey issue with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting, sources said.

During the meeting, Jaishankar told Cleverly that "all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," according to sources.

The Income Tax department conducted searches at BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai last month. After the survey, Income Tax authorities said it found discrepancies and that the profits and income informed by the organisation's units were "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India".

On the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, Cleverly said, "We do a lot of business with India and are working extensively. I'll be meeting India's trade secretary. We want to make sure this trade agreement really benefits both the countries and unlocks billions of pounds of bilateral trade."