BBC Issues 'full And Unconditional Apology' After Report Findings On 1995 Diana Interview

The BBC on May 20 issued a “full and unconditional apology” after an independent report concluded that its journalist Martin Bashir had used “deception” to secure the explosive 1995 interview of Princess Diana. As per the report, following an investigation that lasted for nearly half a year, the retired senior judge John Dyson wrote, “The indirect and real target of Mr Bashir's deceptions was Princess Diana” while adding that he was “satisfied” that Bashir produced the fake bank statements to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer "so as to deceive Earl Spencer and induce him to arrange the meeting with Princess Diana."

Dyson said, “Mr Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach” of Britsih broadcaster’s guidelines. Following the report’s results, BBC Director-General Time Davie accepted the shortcomings. He said that the “process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this.”

He added, “While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.”

"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today,” he added.

Princess Diana’s bombshell interview in 1995

Several bombshell revelations were made in the 1995 Panorama interview including Princess Diana describing Camilla Parker as the “third person” in her marriage with Prince Charles and her confession of infidelity with army captain James Hewitt. In the same TV appearance that was reportedly watched by 23 million people, Prince William’s mother expressed doubts over Prince Charles’ suitability to become the UK monarch.

In the aftermath, Diana’s younger brother Earl Spencer had alleged that BBC’s Martin Bashir used forged bank documents to convince the royal to participate in the interview that was at the time one of the biggest television scoops.

Even though the controversy was roiled up just a few days after the 1995 interview was aired, BBC announced on November 18, 2020, that Lord Dyson who is one of the nation’s most senior retired judges and a former Supreme Court judge, will be leading the inquiry. BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, at the time, had said in a statement that the outlet is “determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.”

IMAGE: AP/Twitter-@Shahid11828