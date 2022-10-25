'Be Bold, Face Challenges': Liz Truss' Advice To Rishi Sunak In Her Farewell Speech

As Liz Truss stepped down and Rishi Sunak became the UK's 57th Prime Minister, Truss offered some advice to Rishi Sunak based on what she has learned as Prime Minister.

During her last address as Prime Minister, Truss spoke in front of 10 Downing Street and said that the one thing she has learned in her time as Prime Minister, is that government needs to be bold and confront the challenges that the UK faces.

She quoted the Roman stoic philosopher, Seneca, to make her point. She has faced a lot of criticism for the way her economic policies have led to financial chaos in the UK, especially the margin calls that debt funds had to go through. Rishi Sunak during his first speech admitted that Liz Truss made mistakes and stated he has become the Prime Minister to fix those mistakes. However, Sunak did mention that Truss' intentions weren't wrong and wanted to improve growth in this country, addeding, “It was a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of bad intentions but mistakes nonetheless.”

After Sunak became PM, Truss said, "Congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support."

Truss was the shortest PM of Britain, which has made many people, including the leader of the Labour Party, suggest that she should not accept the money all the former Prime Ministers were entitled to.

"It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country. In particular, to lead the nation in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen after 70 years of service, and welcoming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III. In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses. We reversed the National Insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy," said Truss, in her last speech.

Liz Truss' speech

"We are taking back our energy independence so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations or malign foreign powers. From my time as Prime Minister, I am more convinced than ever, we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face. As the Roman philosopher, Seneca wrote: 'It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.' We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country. We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently. This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens and restoring power in democratic institutions," she continued.

"It means lower taxes, so people keep more of the money they earn. It means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren. Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people. We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes, where power lies in the hands of a few. And now more than ever we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin’s aggression. Ukraine must prevail. And we must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences," she added.

"That is what I have been striving to achieve… and I wish Rishi Sunak every success, for the good of our country. I want to thank Hugh, Frances, Liberty, my family and friends, and all the team at No10 for their love, friendship and support. I also want to thank my protection team. I look forward to spending more time in my constituency and continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches. Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," she concluded her speech.