Bermuda Issues Warning As Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Fiona Approaches

After pummeling Puerto Rico and causing widespread havoc, hurricane Fiona on Thursday was headed toward Bermuda with a potential to strengthen over the Atlantic into a dangerous Category 4 storm. According to the advisory issued by the US National Hurricane Center on Thursday, Sep 22, hurricane Fiona will emerge out of Bermuda through Friday as it continues moving north. the deadly hurricane left at least four dead and thousands without power as it is now headed towards Bermuda and has potential to strengthen over the Atlantic.

Fiona will convert to a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometres, US National Hurricane Center warned. It will travel 735 km southwest of Bermuda. Acting chief of the hurricane centre in Miami, Eric Blake, in an agency statement warned that hurricane Fiona will have giant waves as it spirals out of Bermuda. The region will witness strong storm surges, heavy rainfall and powerful winds.

Hurricane to hit Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, western Newfoundland in northeastern Canada

By late Friday and early Saturday, the hurricane will hit Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and western Newfoundland in northeastern Canada. Seven to 15 centimetres of rain is expected to hit the region which might cause flooding. It is expected to reach up to a maximum of 25 cm.

Boats and vessel owners were urged to move away to the dry docks as the hurricane is expected to transform into a gigantic wave swell and the life-threatening conditions along the coast of the Bahamas, Bermuda and Atlantic Canada. “We urge the population to take this storm seriously,” Bermuda’s Minister of National security, Michael Weeks told Pbs.

Bermuda national weather service announced that the storm due to the hurricane is expected to hit the territory for at least 12 hours. There would be high winds of 50 knots that will intensify in the early hours of Friday. The hurricane wreaked destruction across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos islands. US President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is ready to mobilize the full force of the federal government to help Puerto Rico recover and rebuild.