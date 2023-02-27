Betty Boothroyd, First Female Speaker Of The UK Commons, Dies Aged 93

Betty Boothroyd, the first female speaker of the House of Commons, passed away at the age of 93. Former Labour MP Baroness Boothroyd served as speaker from 1992 until her retirement in 2000. She was the first speaker to be chosen after the Commons debates were first broadcast on television in 1989.Lindsay Hoyle, the current speaker of the Commons, led the tributes for Boothroyd, calling her a "inspirational woman and politician" who "stuck by the rules" and will be remembered for her "good humour and charm."

From 1973 to 2000, Boothroyd represented West Bromwich West, formerly West Bromwich, as an MP. After leaving the Commons, she was appointed a life peer in the House of Lords.

'Inspiring and inspirational politician' says Hoyle

Hoyle said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend. To be the first woman speaker was truly groundbreaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache. She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm." Hoyle later added, "Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

Rishi Sunak said Boothroyd was a “remarkable woman who dedicated her life to politics”. He added: “The passion, wit and sense of fairness she brought to politics will not be forgotten. My thoughts go out to her family.”

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said: “Betty Boothroyd was an incredible and inspirational woman. As speaker, she was at the forefront of a generation that smashed the glass ceiling for female politicians. She made the role her own, with a wit and style that will never be replicated. Betty was a dedicated and devoted public servant who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. My thoughts – and the thoughts of the Labour party – are with all her many friends and family.”

Boothroyd refused to wear the traditional wig

By refusing to wear the traditional white wig and ensuring that her successors would have the option to do so, Boothroyd modernised the Commons speaker position. She did, however, institute a similar restriction in the Commons public gallery and forbid MPs from breastfeeding their infants during select committee hearings in one of her more contentious moments.

Boothroyd was raised in a working-class home in Dewsbury and became active in politics at a young age since her mother belonged to the Labour party's women's wing. She worked for two important Labour MPs, Barbara Castle and Geoffrey de Freitas, after relocating to London in the 1950s.