Biden Asked To Be On Best Behaviour As He Begins Northern Ireland Visit

An MP from Northern Ireland has said that US President Joe Biden needs to be on his best behaviour during his visit to Belfast and steer clear of any anti-British slip-ups that may further disrupt the area's gridlocked political system. He made the statement in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.

The nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party's Claire Hanna, who represents South Belfast, claimed that unionists were prepared to capitalise on any awkward jokes. But Biden has a penchant for interjecting questionable jokes about the Protestant community and memories of his mother's anti-English feelings into statements about his Irish ties, Daily Mail reported.

'Any such gaffes would be mercilessly weaponised by the Democratic Unionist Party,' said Hanna, referring to the biggest unionist party.

Joe Biden to embark on a four-day visit to Belfast on Tuesday

The date is intended to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement, which put an end to decades of violence, on its 25th anniversary. However, it does so during a political crisis. Since May of last year, the province has not had a government.

Due to disagreements over the post-Brexit trade arrangements, the DUP has declined to participate. Additionally, Biden is scheduled to meet with the heads of the five political parties in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.

Experts have little faith that encouragement from a US president known for his support of Ireland will be able to break the impasse. Instead, they worry that his sporadic anti-British remarks could exacerbate unionists' desire for Northern Ireland to remain a part of the UK.

"If you're wearing orange you're not welcome here," joked Biden

Biden, for instance, created a great deal of resentment among Northern Ireland's unionists when he joked: "If you're wearing orange you're not welcome here" at a St. Patrick's Day gathering while serving as vice president. In commemoration of William of Orange's victory over Catholic forces at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, members of Northern Ireland's predominantly Protestant unionist community identify with the colour.

Hanna predicted that during Biden's visit unionists would be on the lookout for any such slights. While many of Biden's errors can be ignored as unimportant, given the tumultuous political climate in Northern Ireland, they may have a significant effect, she added.

"I mean, I think from day one, they characterise Biden's Irish roots as meaning that he was hostile to Northern Ireland," Hanna told DailyMail.com. "You know In Northern Ireland, people go out of their way to be offended. They'll be on high alert looking for something to be cross about in what he says," added Hanna.