Biden, Kamala Harris Congratulate World Bank's Newly-elected President Ajay Banga

United States Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Ajay Banga, who has been elected as the president of the World Bank. It is to be noted that the newly-elected president of the World Bank was born in India. Taking to Twitter, while appreciating the past record of Banga, the US vice president wrote: "Congratulations to Ajay Banga on his election as President of the World Bank. Ajay has been an incredible partner in our work in Central America, helping to deliver hope and opportunity on the ground. I look forward to our continued work together."

On May 3, Ajay Banga has been elected as the World Bank's next president. He has been elected by the 25-member executive board, who was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February. According to the World Bank's statment: "The Board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process." The press statement has been released shortly after the board voted to approve the ex-Mastercard CEO's leadership for a five-year term. Banga, a finance and development expert, would be taking over the role on June 2. He was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass whose term ends early next month, reported ANI. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has also congratulated Ajay Banga on his approval by the World Bank's Board of Governors. He stated that Banga would be a "transformative leader, bringing expertise, experience, and innovation to the position of World Bank President". In a statement released by the US State Department, US President Joe Biden said: "I want to congratulate Ajay Banga -- my nominee for the next President of the World Bank -- on his resounding approval by the Bank's Board of Governors." further, he added: "Ajay Banga will be a transformative leader, bringing expertise, experience, and innovation to the position of World Bank President." Biden asserted: "And together with World Bank leadership and shareholders, he will help steer the institution as it evolves and expands to address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction--including climate change."

