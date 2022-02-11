Biden Reveals His Mother 'hated' England & Even Refused To Sleep On Bed Queen Had Slept On

US President Joe Biden once spilled secrets of his mother Jean when he reportedly said, she "hated" England so much that she chose to sleep on the floor rather than on the bed that Queen Elizabeth II had previously slept on, an autobiography by comedian Georgia Pritchett revealed. The amusing revelation came when Pritchett was in the White House, concluding her research for the hit comedy 'Veep'. The conversation between the comedian and Biden, however, began on a very serious note before moving to disclose slumber secrets.

Biden recalled how his mother Catherine Eugenia Finnegan a.k.a Jean, visited the UK and spent the night in a hotel in which the Queen of England had stayed, and ended up disliking it.

It is to mention that Pritchett, the co-executive producer and joint writer of the show 'Veep', met Biden when he was Vice President during Barack Obama's presidency. Pritchett and Biden initiated with the latter's option on Ukraine, although, he quickly "changed the subject." Biden had then just returned from Ukraine.

"He changed the subject to how much his mother hated English. His parents are Irish and she had written several poems about her hatred of the English. He went off to find them and returned with hundreds of poems describing how God must smite the English and rain blood on our heads," Comedian and show producer Georgia Pritchett wrote in her autobiography.

She added that Biden went on to elucidate the details of the arduous night, saying that "Jean was so appalled that she slept on the floor all night, rather than risk sleeping on a bed the Queen had slept on." As reported by The Guardian, Pritchett adored the US President's mother for letting her principles take precedence over a comfortable bed.

Pritchett's autobiography 'My Mess is a Bit of a Life' has been available for nearly a year now. However, references of Biden's family and related anecdotes were recently spotted by the former press secretary to ex-UK PM Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell.

Jean played "formidable" role in shaping Biden's career

It is to mention that Jean, mother of the 46th US President played a "formidable" role in shaping the political life of Joe Biden. According to a New York-based article, she reprimanded a nun for mocking her child's stutter. "In grammar school, a nun mocked Biden for stuttering, and his mother, a devout Catholic, told her: If you ever speak to my son like that again, I'll come back and rip that bonnet off your head," Express UK reported. Jean joined the 79-year-old politician on the campaign trail when he was elected Vice President of the US, however, she passed away in 2010 at the age of 92.

Image: AP