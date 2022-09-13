For the funeral of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II, world leaders, foreign heads of state, and their spouses have been invited to forgo using their personal vehicles and aircraft. Instead, they have been urged to travel to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the Queen via commercial planes and a bus from a covert location in West London.

Following a 70-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 at her residence at Balmoral Castle. Prior to being flown to London, her coffin was initially transported from Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen will be laid to rest at Westminster Hall beginning on September 14, and her burial will take place on September 19 in Westminster Abbey. Notably, September 19 has been proclaimed a national holiday by King Charles III.

Private flights to not be able to land at London Heathrow: Report

The Politico reported citing a memo that the heads of state and their partners are asked to fly commercially into the UK in order to attend the solemn occasion, and they are not permitted to use helicopters to go around London. A bus will be waiting for leaders and dignitaries at a secret location in West London to drive them to Westminster Abbey instead of using their personal vehicles. The report added that foreign officials arrive by commercial flight "where possible," adding that private flights will not be able to land at London Heathrow.

Further, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that he will fly to the United Kingdom on an Australian Air Force jet rather than a commercial flight to attend the funeral. Albanese is the only foreign delegate to have discussed travel arrangements, despite the fact that other world leaders like the Japanese Emperor Akihito, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are reportedly planning to attend the funeral.

'Biden on Bus?'

"Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?" Politico reported quoting a diplomat.

The only representatives of the US government anticipated to attend the Queen's burial are believed to be President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. It is worth mentioning that when a president of the United States travels abroad, they usually fly on Air Force One (a modified Boeing 747 airliner) before using a Marine One helicopter or an armoured limousine called The Beast as their main mode of transportation.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that just one head of state or representative and their spouse will be allowed to attend the British-hosted international and historic event because of the event's high guest count. An estimated 500 foreign dignitaries are anticipated at the state funeral. However, Westminster Abbey's real capacity is roughly 2,200 people, and it is likely to be full on September 19. Since the 1965 funeral of former prime minister Winston Churchill, there hasn't been a state funeral.

Image: AP