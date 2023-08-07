Biggest Threat To Britain? UK's Suella Braverman On Guard As Iran Gets 'more Aggressive'

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed concern over emerging intelligence reports that warn spies of Iran are increasing their presence in the United Kingdom. Terming the middle eastern nation as the biggest threat to the UK, Braverman noted that Tehran's aggression is growing.

“The Iranian threat is the one that worries us the most. It’s a big issue because they are getting much more aggressive and their appetite is increasing. They are very defensive to anyone challenging their regime and just want to stamp it out. They are increasing their agitation," a source close to the minister told The Sunday Times.

Is Iran carrying out espionage activities in the UK?

Recent intel reports suggest that Iranian spies are trying to recruit members of crime gangs in order to bring down those who oppose Tehran's regime. Furthermore, they are allegedly seeking to substantially ramp up their activities in the UK. Just last year, British security agency MI5 attributed ten murder and kidnap plots to Iran, The Telegraph reported.

Earlier in July, National Crime Agency head Graeme Biggar warned that nations like Iran were relying on crime gangs to perform illegal activities in the UK. It is believed that this is done due to the challenges of hiring its own operatives in the country after the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.

Home Office ministers demand terrorist status for IRGC

In a speech, Biggar noted “the emerging links between serious and organised crime and hostile states” such as North Korea and Iran. “North Korea has for some time used cyber crime to steal funds and more recently cryptocurrency. And over the last year we have seen hostile states beginning to use organised crime groups – not always of the same nationality – as proxies. It is a development we and our colleagues in MI5 and CT [counter-terrorism] policing are watching closely," he said.

As the threat grows, Home Office ministers, under the leadership of Tom Tugendhat, have called for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to be designated as a terrorist organisation. However, the Foreign Office under James Cleverly has been hesitant as doing so would drastically impact diplomatic ties.