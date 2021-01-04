Bizarre! UK Man 'unknowingly' Changes Name To Celine Dion After Getting Intoxicated

In an incident that has left everybody stunned, an intoxicated British man legally changed his name to Celine Dion on the occasion of New Year. Formerly known as Thomas Dodd, the man didn’t realize his goof-up until the documents of his name change arrived at his home. Sharing the pictures of the documents, he quipped that Tier 4 lockdown was least of his worries now that he has “unknowingly” changed his name to that of the iconic Canadian singer.

Sharing pictures of the Deed Poll, the document that certifies the name change, he wrote that it all happened apparently “at some point over Christmas”. Furthermore, he asserted that he remembers nothing about the bizarre event and blamed “too many vinos” for the same. Speaking to Metro, the man said that he had been planning to go and see the star Singer in Las Vegas but couldn’t due to coronavirus. Citing a possible reason for getting his name changed to Celine Dion, he admitted that he was “bit obsessed” with her and will always be.

Paid 89 pounds

Speaking to Birmingham Live later, he said that he had to pay 89 pounds to get the name change and wasn’t planning to get it altered again in the near future. He said that currently, his foremost worry remains about informing the HR department of his company to change his ‘email footer’.

Meanwhile, his rather funny ordeal has left the netizens amused. Not only has his post gathered nearly eight thousand likes but nearly an equal amount of comments. Meanwhile, a lot of others have also taken the opportunity to tag their friends and family on the hilarious post.

