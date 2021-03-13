Black Choir At Harry-Meghan Wedding Backs Prince Charles, Says 'he Invited Us' To Perform

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry levelled some serious racism allegations against the Royal family, there has been widespread criticism against the British monarchy with people wondering who could have discussed the skin colour of Archie. Amid the global backlash that the Palace has been receiving, the Black Choir, who performed 'Stand by Me' at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, has come out in support of Harry's father Prince Charles. The Black Choir has a hard time believing that Charles can be racist as it was him who invited them to perform at the Royal nuptial ceremony.

In her explosive interview with Ophrah Winfrey, Meghan had revealed that there was concern within the Royal family about her baby's skin tone. She also claimed that there were conversations within the Royal family about Archie's skin colour. Ever since the interview went on air, there has been massive backlash over the alleged racism and people have been trying to guess the name of the Royal member who Meghan was talking about.

Black Choir backs Prince Charles

As Oprah had already clarified that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not part of the said conversations, people were left wondering who it could possibly be. "[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather that were part of those conversations," Oprah had said. And now the recent statement by the Black Choir fades the speculations surrounding Prince Charles.

Karen further said that the choir's every interaction with Prince Charles has been "gracious". Therefore, she's finding it hard to believe that Charles would have discussed the skin colour of Meghan and Harry's firstborn. READ | Meghan-Harry interview: Patio chairs from explosive episode sell out online within hours

The racism allegations stemmed from Meghan's tell-all interview where the Duke and Dutchess refrained from naming the specific royal who was part of the discussion noting that it will be “too damaging” for that person. Harry, meanwhile, added that on a number of occasions he and the Queen had the ‘awkward’ conversation about how the couple could not be invited to the Sandringham House.

"In the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan said.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on March 9 released a statement saying that the Royal family is 'saddened' to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for the couple. The statement further termed the allegations 'concerning' and assured that they are being "taken very seriously.' Prince William, on the other hand, defended the British monarchy and said that "we are certainly not a racist family."