Bomb Threat Triggers Evacuation At Lion King Theatre In London, Turns Out To Be A Hoax

A performance of Disney's 'The Lion King' came to an abrupt halt in London's West End on Sunday due to a bomb threat, prompting a complete evacuation of theatregoers. According to The Independent, the Lyceum Theatre located on Wellington Street was vacated as emergency crews and sniffer dogs frantically searched for an explosive device, only to later confirm that no bomb was found on the premises.

As a precautionary measure, the area was cordoned off as authorities looked into the scare, “Cordons were put in place as a precaution following receipt of a bomb threat at a theatre in Wellington Street WC2 at around 1600hrs on Sunday, 23 July," said a spokesperson for the Met Police.

“The venue was searched and nothing found. Staff have returned and the incident has been stood down," they added. Scores of people who were forced to abandon their seats at the theatre gathered outside, taking to social media and documenting the chaos that had ensued.

Britons react to the bomb threat

Evacuated from the Lyceum Theatre whilst watching the lion king. Why is there an explosives dog? #lionking #london pic.twitter.com/usicBEQwyL — Isaaq 🇬🇧 (@isaaq67) July 23, 2023

What a day.



Sad to have been evacuated from #LionKing (just before the highlight moment too arghhhh) 😭



But



Awesome to meet the cast out on the street with us!



📷 @JaneyLovesToRun#rafiki pic.twitter.com/Zh5iQjFkl3 — Sooz (@soozibags) July 23, 2023

“Lyceum Theatre #London evacuated now. The alarm went off half through the The Lion King show. No reason so far," wrote one user on Twitter. “Wasn’t expecting this level of drama …. evacuated in the middle of a show at the Lyceum Theatre, Police & sniffer dogs on the scene now," another added.

A third user saw the bright side, revealing that while being evacuated mid-performance wasn't the ideal way to spend a Sunday, they were able to meet the cast of the show outside in flamboyant costumes. The Lyceum Theatre has played 'The Lion King 'for a whopping 24 years, attracting thousands of Disney fans and narrating the tale of the Pride Lands, home to Simba.