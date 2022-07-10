Boris Johnson Accused Of Attempting To Wreck Former Minister Rishi Sunak's UK PM Bid

The UK leadership descended into bitter fighting with senior Tory leaders now accusing PM Borish Johnson of trying to derail ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak's bid for the premiership. In an exclusive report, The Guardian quoted a Conservative grandee saying Johnson purposely installed unsuitable MPs to junior positions on his way out "to cause maximum problems for his successor." Another leader claimed that the outgoing PM now sought to avenge those who triggered his humiliating ouster.

"Those (junior ministerial) appointments were the most appalling thing I have seen in politics... It was obviously a move to sabotage his successor's first weeks in office," a leader told The Guardian under conditions of anonymity. "This is not an administration that is going to go quietly. Has a lot of anger about this all happening... It is clear that much of it will focus now on Rishi," the source added.

Johnson's allies allege Sunak committed 'treachery'

On the other hand, Boris Johnson's loyalists claimed that former chancellor Rishi Sunak committed "treachery" to ensure the UK PM stepped down prematurely. A senior official of the Number 10 called Sunak "a treacherous b***d," Financial Times quoted. The anger sparked after Sunak and Johnson's cabinet's health secretary Sajid Javid resigned, leading 59 other MPs to quit, which eventually triggered the UK PM's resignation.

Sunak announces bid for PM after Johnson's exit

The Finance Minister in Johnson's cabinet, who sparked mass resignation after his own, on Friday, announced that he is set to replace Johnson in the race for PM, pledging to end "comfortable fairy tales" of incumbent leadership. "I am standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," the former Chancellor tweeted. He formally launched his campaign and asked Britons "Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness, and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

On Saturday, a trio of cabinet ministers - Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss announced their campaign for joining the run for British PM.

(Image: AP)