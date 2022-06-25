Boris Johnson Admits Results Of By-elections Not 'brilliant' As Conservatives Face Defeat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confessed that the results of the two by-elections in which Liberal Democrats won stunning votes, were not “brilliant”. However, the British leader has pledged to keep going even as his Conservatives lost one of the strongholds – Tiverton and Honiton to the Lib Dems and Wakefield to Labour Party. According to BBC, Johnson said that he would “listen and learn” and focus on “delivering for the people of this country”.

The defeats in the by-elections even prompted the resignation of Conservative party chair Oliver Dowden who said, “We cannot carry on with business as usual." Amid calls for Johnson to quit in the fallout from the party gate scandal among other controversies involving his party’s MPs, ex-Conservative leader Michael Howard has said the party and the country would be "better off" under new leadership.

Howard told BBC that Cabinet ministers should actively consider resigning. He also called for a change of rules among Conservatives to pave the way for a new confidence vote in the British PM, who narrowly survived the last one just earlier this month. At least 148 of Johnson’s MPs voted to oust the UK PM, leaving him weakened. Under the current Tory rules, there can be no new vote of confidence for another year.

‘Country would be better off under new leadership': Senior Tory leader

Several senior Tory leaders have expressed that Johnson should resign from Downing Street. Even when Howard was asked if UK PM should quit, the former Conservative leader said, “I do”. Howard added, “The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership…Members of the cabinet should very carefully consider their positions. It may be necessary for the executive of the 1922 Committee to meet and to decide to change the rules so another leadership election could take place.”

According to The Guardian, UK’s former foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind has suggested that the discontented Tories could act together and urge Johnson to step aside. He said, “I think it is hugely in the public interest that preferably the prime minister seeks their views. If he’s not willing to see their views, because you might be rather worried of what they might say to him, then they must, at least in some number, come together and go and see him”.

(Image: AP)