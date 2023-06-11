Boris Johnson Aide Says His Exit 'Trumpian' After Ex-PM Calls Partygate Probe Witch Hunt

After Boris Johnson resigned as a member of Parliament calling the investigation into his role in partygate a 'witch hunt', his former press secretary Will Walden called his phrases 'very Trumpian'. On Friday, Johnson resigned as a member of the British Parliament claiming the Commons inquiry against him was "determined to find him guilty over partygate." While resigning, Johnson accused the privileges committee of acting like a 'kangaroo court' and claimed that he was being 'forced out of office'.

Johnson's former press secretary Will Walden said the former Prime Minister's language featured the "language of vendetta." “Boris hates the comparisons with Trump, but it is the language of vendetta. It's a long rant, and frankly, it's deeply misleading in places. He knows a lot of what he's saying is not true," Walden told a British news outlet.

"In many ways, it's not the least bit surprising - he told the committee if they found him guilty, he wouldn't respect the outcome. And there we go. He is clearly angry and convinced of his own truth and that is very Trumpian,” he added.

"I think he is a different person. There's a bitterness, there's a pettiness,” he added. Johnson’s resignation came days after the privileges committee investigating the partygate scandal wrote a “warning letter” to the former British premier noting that the committee intended to criticise him in the final report. The committee is responsible for investigating whether he misled the parliament when he told MPs that there had been no lockdown parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

How ‘Trumpian’ was it?

While the magnitude of the cases both world leaders are accused of can not be compared, both used similar phrases in response to the legal scrutiny. In his resignation statement, Boris used statements like “witch hunt” and “kangaroo court”, some of the same statements used by Trump in the past. Earlier this year, Trump slammed the Grand Jury investigating the Stormy Daniels case and called it a “Kangaroo court”.

"Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted 1% Republican. This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island - would be a very fair and secure location for the trial. Additionally, the highly-partisan judge & his family are well-known Trump haters. He was an unfair disaster on a previous Trump related case, wouldn't recuse, gave horrible jury instructions, and impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial. His daughter worked for 'Kamala' & now the Biden-Harris campaign Kangaroo court!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in April. The former United States president has also accused the Biden administration and the Democrats of conducting a 'witchunt' against him.