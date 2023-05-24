Boris Johnson Allies Give Dramatic Warning To Rishi Sunak Over Partygate ‘witch-hunts’

Ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s allies on Tuesday issued dramatic warnings to current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the alleged “witch-hunts” against the Tory party members and Johnson over COVID-19 protocol breach. Notably, they have warned that they will hold a meeting on Wednesday to “consider options” on how to stop such allegations as the Met police reportedly started another investigation on new Partygate claims that emerged this week.

During Prime Minister's Questions, lawmakers upped the ante against Conservatives for requesting to hand over the required evidence of the alleged gatherings at Chequers during the strict COVID-19 lockdown that they said was the "final straw". While the MPs in the British parliament asked the former PM to provide an explanation for the gatherings held at Chequers, Johnson's supporters pushed to halt the inquisition against the former British leader.

Sunak govt making 'bizarre and unacceptable' claims: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson accused the Sunak-led government of making “bizarre and unacceptable” claims against him. Johnson's defense of himself came as the UK parliament lawmakers referred the case to the Met police to launch more crackdowns on the covid breaches.

UK's Metropolitan Police and the Thames Valley Police are probing the fresh allegations against Boris Johnson that come from the official diary entries. The ex-British Prime Minister has called the new claims as "totally untrue", adding that the Cabinet Office officials are, in fact, making "unfounded suggestions both to the police and to the privileges committee", according to the British broadcasters.

UK's Committee of Privileges, which is appointed by the House of Commons, on Tuesday hit back at Johnson's supporters for labelling the investigations “rigged” and a “witch hunt”. In a detailed report published, they noted that the members of parliament have been involved in hurling allegations and launching an “unacceptable” campaign of personal attacks against the committee.

The latter is investigating if Johnson deliberately misled the MPs and was in violation of his own COVID-19 rules amid the stringent lockdown. A finding that holds Johnson responsible can lead to a 10-day suspension from Parliament. If punishment is approved by the UK Parliament in a vote, it could lead to the automatic recall of the petition in the Uxbridge and Ruislip constituency.

Johnson had also previously condemned the Privileges Committee for its approach to publishing the evidence relating to the 'partygate' scandal as “manifestly unfair” while he testified whether he misled UK Parliament about the COVID-19 lockdown parties.