Boris Johnson And Wife Carrie To Put Hold On An Immediate Honeymoon: Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who married fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret wedding ceremony on May 29, has opted out of taking an immediate honeymoon due to the COVID-19 situation. As per the Guardian report, as congratulations flooded for the newly-wed couple, Boris and Carrie are expected to take time off and celebrate their wedding with a larger group of family and friends next summer. On Saturday, the couple married in a surprise ceremony in Westminister Cathedral followed by a muted Downing Street garden reception.

While the first picture of their wedding was released only on May 30, it has been reportedly confirmed that Carrie would take British PM’s last name and will be known as Carrie Johnson. The British PM was seen in a suit and his wife wore a white embroidered dress along with a headband of flowers. They got engaged in late 2019, reportedly on the island of Mustique and had a son in April 2020 which was just weeks after Boris left the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care.

Many Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Johnson @BorisJohnson and @CarrieSymonds



Wishing you both much love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pb99fuO9W5 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) May 30, 2021

Earlier, The Sun had reported that the couple sent out invitations to “celebrate their wedding” on July 30, 2022, which had fueled the speculation that they would marry next year until the secret ceremony took place on Saturday. As per reports, Boris and Carrie married at the Roman Catholic cathedral that is just over a mile from their home. Shortly after 1:30 PM on May 29 (local time), the cathedral was apparently cleared of any visitors with the staff reportedly saying that it was going under lockdown. At least 30 minutes later, the bride arrived at the site.

More about the couple, wedding

As per reports, Boris and Carrie’s wedding was carried out by Father Daniel Humphreys. Reportedly, Humphreys had given the couple pre-marriage instructions and even baptised their son, Wilfred last year. With the Saturday ceremony, Jonson has also become the first UK Prime Minister to marry while in Downing Street since Lord Liverpool wedded Mary Chester back in 1822.

Johnson, 56 and Symonds, 33 have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became the British PM in 2019. They have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. According to media reports, it still remains unclear how the British PM met Symonds but their relationship was confirmed shortly after Johnson announced that he would be divorcing his second wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler in September 2018. Wheeler and Johnson have had four children and British PM's fifth child was born in 2009 following an extra-marital affair. Johnson was also married once to Allegra Mostyn-Owen before Wheeler.

IMAGE: Priti Patel/Twitter