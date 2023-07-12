Boris Johnson Becomes A Father Again. Here's How Many Children Former UK PM Has

Boris Johnson added yet another member to his family, this time his newborn son Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson. On July 5 at precisely 9:15 am, the former British premier and his wife Carrie welcomed their third child together. The pair later released images of the infant on Instagram this Tuesday, marking one week of the little Johnson's arrival.

“A week of Frankie [red heart emoji]. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)," she wrote. “Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten ... Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding?” she added in a post on Instagram.

The 35-year-old media consultant is the third wife of the British politician. They got engaged in late 2019 and welcomed their first child Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson the next year. The pair then tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021.

In December of that year, they announced the birth of their second child, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. The “healthy baby girl” was born after Carrie suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2021. While Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson's arrival has turned Carrie into a new mother of three, her husband seems to be more familiar with parenthood.

Johnson's little ones: How many are there?

The 59-year-old has brought up his family on various occasions, and even thanked "all" of his children during his historic resignation address last year. However, the number of children that Boris Johnson has fathered is unclear. Speculations suggest that the former leader of the Conservative Party has nine children.

According to The Independent, he has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, namely, 27-year-old Lara Lettice, 25-year-old Milo Arthur, 23-year-old Cassia Peaches, and 21-year-old Theodore Apollo. He is also a father to Stephanie Macintyre as a result of a romantic dalliance with art consultant Helen Macintyre, who alleges that a second child was also conceived.

But putting a number on it is tricky, since Johnson has often deflected questions about it. During an election campaign in 2019, he refused to give a count and told radio presenter Nick Ferrari: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm not therefore going to comment on them.”