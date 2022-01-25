Boris Johnson Believes He Has Not Breached Any Law As Probe Into Lockdown Parties Begins

As the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that they are investigating the events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the previous two years and breached COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Prime Minister does not feel he has broken the law and that the police should investigate reported lockdown-breaching parties at his Downing Street home.

As per Sputnik, the spokesman further said that the prime minister believes it is completely appropriate for the police to investigate these things. The PM and his team have assured that they will completely assist with London police in the inquiry that was launched earlier in the day. The spokesperson said that the investigation will bring much-needed clarity to the public. The spokesperson also claimed that it is fair to assume that the Prime Minister has not broken the law.

Prime Minister's staff refuted claims that COVID rules were broken

Boris Johnson's birthday party in June 2020 drew up to 30 people, including the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson, who presented him with a cake, according to ITV News. After a meeting, employees gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. Johnson was present for less than ten minutes. Prime Minister's staff refuted claims that COVID rules were broken, claiming that the PM only invited a small number of family members outside that evening in accordance with protocol.

The Metropolitan Police announced earlier that they are investigating the purported parties conducted in and around Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown had broken any laws. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced the news by saying that the Met Police is now investigating a number of events that occurred at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years with respect to potential COVID-19 laws.

London police had previously refused to start an investigation

London police had previously refused to start an investigation into alleged COVID-related lockdown violations at Downing Street, according to Sputnik. In the meanwhile, Cressida Dick stated that they will acquire the evidence and follow it wherever it leads them. She also said that they are in contact with the Cabinet Office for the investigation.

