Boris Johnson Called France's Macron 'Putin's Lickspittle': Ex-10 Downing Street Official

In a revelation from a former leading No 10 official, it has been disclosed that Boris Johnson, the former UK Prime Minister, dismissed Emmanuel Macron as "Putin's lickspittle" following the French President's criticism of Johnson's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis. According to a report from The Independent, the incident occurred during a morning meeting, where Johnson expressed his frustration and used strong language to describe Macron.

Guto Harri, the former Downing Street director of communication, shared the details in his podcast, Unprecedented. He recounted the heated exchange, stating that Johnson referred to Macron as a "four-letter word that begins with c" and a "weirdo." Furthermore, Johnson accused Macron of being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What provoked Johnson?

The outburst was triggered by Macron's direct criticism of Johnson's handling of the refugee crisis, which gained significant attention in the British press. The French President's remarks were prominently featured on the front page of The Guardian, intensifying the scrutiny faced by the British government.

However, Harri noted that the tensions between the two leaders were eventually resolved prior to a G7 summit held a few weeks later. The episode sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of international relations and the often frank and emotive nature of political exchanges.

The podcast also delved into Johnson's relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting their shared "gallows humour." Harri recounted a phone call between the two leaders on the night Ukraine was invaded, describing it as a deeply sobering moment. Johnson expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine and a determination to provide assistance within reasonable means.

The revelation offers insights into the Prime Minister's personal approach to international crises and his commitment to supporting Ukraine during a critical time. As diplomatic relations continue to evolve, incidents like these provide a glimpse into the complexities and dynamics that shape international politics. While leaders may engage in robust exchanges, it is evident that establishing common ground and fostering cooperation remain essential for addressing pressing global challenges.