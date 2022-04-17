Boris Johnson Calls India 'highly Treasured Partner Of UK' Ahead Of 1st Visit To New Delhi

United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Sunday that in these uncertain times, India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly treasured strategic partner for the UK.

Ahead of his two-day visit to India where he will meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Boris Johnson said it is important for democracies and friends to stick together against autocratic states. "As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world's largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times," Johnson said in a statement.

"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," Johnson further added.

Boris Johnson in India on April 21-22

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to arrive in India on a two-day visit this month. For his visit to India, which is confirmed for April 21-22, Johnson is going to land in Gujarat before proceeding to the national capital Delhi. This would be Johnson's first visit to India. In 2021, two plans for his visit to India were cancelled. Invited as Chief Guest on Republic Day, Johnson could not make it to India due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Then, again in April, the UK Prime Minister decided against visiting India despite the plan, due to the country witnessing the second wave of the pandemic.

The British Premier, however, met his Indian counterparts on the sidelines of the Glassgow Climate Summit later in the year. The meeting between PM Modi and Johnson at the COP26 summit was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders ever since the British premier's visit to India was cancelled twice. PM Modi back then extended an invitation to Johnson to visit India, which duly accepted, saying that he would be planning his visit "soon".

Boris Johnson's visit follows the successful completion of four out of 26 chapters in the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. PM Modi and Johnson are expected to take stock of the negotiations and mandate a timeline for the possible completion of the process, initially set for the end of this year.

Closer defence ties that overcome some “legacy issues” around technology transfer and make use of the 'Make in India' initiative are seen as an important aspect of future India-UK relations, against the backdrop of India's historic defence equipment ties with Russia.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to feature strongly during the meeting, but officials pointed out that other regional matters such as the situation in Afghanistan and the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt will be high on the agenda of the bilateral visit.

It is pertinent to mention that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visited India earlier this month. The Foreign Secretary was in India as part of a "wider diplomatic push" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.