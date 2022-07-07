Boris Johnson Clings To His Premiership As More Ministers Quit In Mass Party Exodus

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to step down, clinging to power despite the growing calls to quit, at least six more ministers from his party resigned at a go on July 6, Wednesday. In a mass exodus over concerns about UK Prime Minister's handling of sexual misconduct case regarding Chris Pincher, whom Johnson appointed in a government role despite it, more than 30 senior politicians and junior ministers walked out of the government within 24 hours. This came just a day after two of Johnson's top cabinet members treasurer Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignation.

Javid called on his former cabinet colleagues to oust the sitting British leader, saying that it was a "tough decision" but the "PM is a problem” and will not change."They [party members who haven't quit] have their own reason [for staying]. But they have a choice. Let’s be clear, not doing something is an active decision," Javid said.

"Recent events concerning the handling of the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Whip, and the poor judgement you have shown, have made it impossible for me to square continued service with my conscience," Javid wrote. "The country deserves better".

Boris Johnson has been a vile Prime Minister, ruling for his wealthy mates while lying through his teeth.



I look forward to him being dragged out of Downing Street, kicking and screaming. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 5, 2022

Boris Johnson was "made aware" about a formal complaint of sexual harrassment linked to Chris Pincher while he was a Foreign Office minister from 2019-20. Both UK PM and his foreign secretary at the time Dominic Raab were briefed about the subject before Johnson made Pincher deputy chief whip in February, a move that has now angered the Tory Party members.

For days, Johnson denied the knowledge of the complaint saying that he was "not aware" of any allegations against Pincher, on one other occasion claiming that it seemed to have slipped his mind. MP for Tamworth was suspended as a Conservative Party MP last week for inappropriately groping two men at a private members' club in London.

UK PM clings to power despite mass exodus in Tory party

Treasury Minister John Glen and Home Office minister Victoria Atkins are among the group of six ministers that turned in their resignation as Michael Gove, the levelling up Secretary, told Johnson to step down. Edward Argar, minister of state for health, has also handed in his resignation. It is learned that Johnson has sacked Gove as confirmed by the newspaper Guardian.

It is with sadness that I am resigning as Housing Minister.



I pay tribute to all my ministerial colleagues, officials, and civil servants in the Department and the wider sector.



I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in Pudsey, Horsforth, and Aireborough. pic.twitter.com/wTnrr9rcSu — Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) July 6, 2022

Six ministers that have quit Boris Johnson’s government include: Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, Julia Lopez, Lee Rowley, Neil O’Brien, Alex Burghart and Mims Davies. The figure of the ministers who've quit has soared to more than 32. It now remains unclear how Johnson plans to fill these vacancies as the British economy is predicted to hit a slump, and likely a recession.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday. "And that's what I'm going to do," he contiued refusing to step down.

In a joint letter, the ministers that quit argued that a government “cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled”. Treasury minister John Glen and Home Office minister Victoria Atkins questioned Johnson's "integrity" and "honesty" for his lack of judgement. Among other politicians that resigned are Jo Churchill, the health minister, Stuart Andrew the housing minister, Robin Walker who stepped down as schools standards minister, and Will Quince, the children and families minister.

Tory MPs are now demanding an immediate rule change to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers’ rulebook to oust the British Prime Minister. His fate will now be decided next week at a meeting of Conservative party members. The UK's so-called 1922 Committee sets the rules that decide when a party can hold a confidence vote in its leaders,, and it is slated to hold an election of a new executive on Monday. UK PM Johnson is vowing to put up a battle to retain his premiership.