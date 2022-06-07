Boris Johnson Could Face Another No-trust Vote As Conservative Committee Mulls Rule Change

The problem for United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be far from over as he could face another confidence vote in six months time. A senior Tory rebel claimed that the leading Conservative committee is considering modifying the rules after the country's premier survived Monday's no-confidence vote. As per the existing Tory party rules, once a confidence vote is held and a leader receives enough support to continue, he/she will not be subjected to another vote for a year.

MP Tobias Ellwood, who voted against the Prime Minister, stated that the heads of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs are looking at the possibility to change the existing rule so that Johnson could face another confidence vote after surviving the first. Despite 41% of his own lawmakers voting to depose him on Monday night, PM Johnson claimed that he won a "decisive" triumph. However, it was sufficient for him to retain his position as a leader.

The rule can be tweaked to conduct another no-confidence vote within a year: Ellwood

"I understand that's what the 1922 Committee are looking at, deliberately for this reason. Because if we're going to have that stay of execution, we are now going to recognise the democratic outcome and support the Prime Minister then let's give him the time to improve," Sky News quoted Ellwood as saying. However, he also stated that the system can be tweaked so that the current regulation of enabling a Prime Minister to serve for a complete year after a no-confidence vote is changed. "It's up to Number 10 and the Prime Minister to act on his word that he's going to change things around and show that we have a chance of winning the general election," Ellwood added.

PM Johnson receives backing of 59% of his MPs in confidence vote

It is worth mentioning here that UK Prime Minister Johnson received the backing of 59% of his MPs in the confidence vote which narrowly avoided the threat to his premiership. PM Johnson now has a "far bigger mandate" from his colleagues than the time he became the leader back in 2019. After surviving the threat to his leadership amid the Partygate scandal, Johnson told reporters that the vote of confidence was "an extremely good, decisive, conclusive result."

Image: AP