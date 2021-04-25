Boris Johnson Faces MPs’ Fury Over Expenditure On Renovation Of Apartment

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson might face questions before parliament over the costly renovation of his apartment on London’s Downing Street. Opposition Leader Keir Starmer said that there should be an investigation into the expenditure over the refurbishment of the flat. The questions followed the allegations made by PM's former top adviser Dominic Cummings who accused his former boss of attempting an unethical plan to get Conservative Party donors to fund a refurbishment of the apartment where he lives with his fiance Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred.

Boris Johnson faces questions over flat renovation

The government in a statement released to parliament this week said that Johnson himself met the cost of the apartment refurbishment. But, the opposition leader Starmer reiterated his call for an investigation into the allegations that he said have been dodged by Johnson for past few weeks. Keir Starmer told BBC that evidence regarding the issue gets released every day. He said that there should be a proper inquiry as it is about taxpayer's money. He called for making the details about the expenditure public. The expenditure on renovating the flat is around 60,000 pounds to 200,000 pounds, reported The Associated Press.

Cummins in his first blog post since leaving his role has denied leaking text messages sent between Johnson and businessman James Dyson. He claimed the prime minister once had a "possibly illegal" plan for donors to pay for renovation of his Downing Street flat. He said that the prime minister sought to halt an investigation into the leak of plans for a second coronavirus lockdown. Johnson’s Downing Street office however has denied the claims of his former aide. In a statement, the PM office said that the prime minister had “never interfered” in the inquiry. They further said that the government had “acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law” on issues involving the funding of the flat renovation.

(Inputs and Image from AP)

