Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Rishi Sunak who was formally appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the former Tory leader extended his wishes and urged Conservative Party colleagues to give Sunak their full and wholehearted support.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support".

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

Notably, Rishi Sunak has officially become the prime minister of the UK. He met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. At Buckingham Palace, Sunak was also greeted by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the king and queen consort, the monarch’s equerry, Lt Col Jonny Thompson, and Sir Edward Young, joint principal private secretary to the king, according to the PA Media.

Rishi Sunak Delivers First Speech As UK PM

In his first speech made after he secured the Tory leadership, Sunak promised to serve "with integrity and humility.” As he made an address at the Conservative Party's headquarters, the new British prime minister-designate said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist parties.

Sunak said that the greatest privilege of his life is “to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to." He added, “But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity." The ex-British Chancellor pledged that he will make it his "utmost priority to bring our party and our country together. Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.”

(Image: AP)