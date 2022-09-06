Boris Johnson Flaunts His Govt's Achievements In Farewell Speech As Liz Truss Takes Over

Boris Johnson on Tuesday gave his farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street, before heading to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in Scotland and formally offering his resignation. Delivering his final speech as the Prime Minister of the UK, Johnson began by saying, "This is it, folks." Kicking off his goodbye, the outgoing UK PM while addressing the British nation listed his achievements as the Prime Minister in an attempt to remind his works to the public and his political enemies.

"In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader," Johnson said outside Number 10. "I say to my fellow Conservatives, it's time for politics to be over folks, its time for us to get behind Liz Truss," he added.

Johnson also praised his ministers for their work in Brexit, the vaccine roll out and the work in standing up to Vladimir Putin. Speaking on the crisis led by Russia, the outgoing PM said, "If Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing and bulling the British people then he is utterly deluded." He then quickly turned to the energy crisis, saying, "I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and we will win."

During the speech Boris Johnson also suggested that he is not going to interfere in the decisions taken by the new government that will be formed by Liz Truss. He also took a jibe at those who were disloyal to him, suggesting that his downfall was a result of his enemies changing the rules to a relay race halfway through his tenure.

Concluding his speech, Johnson thanked those who looked after his family and the public who voted for his party. Notably, numerous MPs and ministers gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence, 10 Downing Street, to attend Boris Johnson's farewell speech.

Boris Johnson's 'support' for successor Liz Truss

Boris Johnson during his last public apperance as the Prime Minister again pledged his "support" for his successor Liz Truss as she prepares to take over as the Prime Minister. Soon after the results were announced Boris Johnson took to Twitter and called on the Conservative Party to “get behind” Liz Truss “100 per cent”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Congratulations to Liz Truss on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

Notably, Johnson announced his resignation following a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership. However, after announcing his resignation he said that he would stay on as Prime Minister until a replacement is found.