Boris Johnson Flies Back To UK In Economy Class As Rishi Sunak Receives Support Of 100 MPs

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night jumped into the 34K economy class of a British Airways flight in his desperate attempt to fly back to the UK from his vacation in the Dominican Republic. Johnson was spotted hurrying with his wife and children to the airport to catch the plane and return to London to sort the political turmoil he thinks he can sort—by running for Prime Minister again. Johnson cut short his holiday after reports emerged that the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak garnered 100 Tory MPs vote to qualify for the next stage of the Conservative leadership race for Monday's 2 pm deadline.

Ex-UK PM Johnson and his family boarded the plane before everyone else and British broadcaster Sky news managed to get the photograph of the ex-UK PM ducking in an economy class seat on the back of the plane.

‘Boris Johnson sits in economy for flight back to the UK’



More theatrics from Johnson.

We’ve seen it all before - camping and painting.



He’s taking everybody for fools and I for one, never missed him. pic.twitter.com/kRhxzuSygV — Eddie Turner (@eturnerbishop) October 21, 2022

Rishi Sunak halfway through threshold; will appear on the ballot

Britons were reportedly bewildered to see their former British Prime Minister boarding the plane, some even booed him for sitting in the back of the plane. "He's in a suit, his head forward, deep in thought, but moments before that one of his children was climbing on top of him - a family coming back from their holidays," Stone noted. Johnson had been with a family in the Dominican Republic for two weeks, giving rise to speculations on when would he likely return before being seen at Punta Cana airport.

The candidates for the UK Prime Minister race have until Monday to win popular support. Only three are permitted to contest, and the bid will be narrowed down to two until the Conservatives unify on one person. Rishi Sunak is reportedly halfway through the threshold and will appear on the ballot. Reportedly, Boris Johnson had been ringing the Tory MPs from the Dominican Republic since Liz Truss turned in her resignation, convincing the MPs that he is serious about pursuing a comeback. Some have thrown support behind Johnson's Premiership bid including Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary.