Boris Johnson Flies Typhoon Fighter Jet Days After Stepping Down As UK PM | WATCH

Britain's caretaken Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew a Typhoon fighter jet, giving a ‘thumbs up’ from inside the cockpit. A short video shared by Number 10 showed the Tory leader using dual controls of the plane before turning the camera towards two other aircraft flying alongside. A report by Mirror later confirmed that the clip was shot last Thursday when Johnson was offered a go on the £75 million Royal Air Force plane while visiting a Lincolnshire base.

"So I pushed the joystick right over to the right and we did an aileron roll and I pulled the joystick right back and we did a fantastic loop the loop and then I did a more complicated thing called a barrel roll and I pushed the stick up and right a bit,” the embattled PM told reporters later.

Johnson steps down from his post

On July 7, Boris Johnson stepped down from the Prime Ministerial position after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He announced that he will continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. This comes amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. Reports had emerged that Pincher groped two men at a private members’ club and Johnson was aware of the allegations against the Minister in 2019.

In his official address, Boris Johnson said, "It is a clear view of Parliament that there should be a new PM. For the past few days, I worked to live the mandate of the people. Our mass investment program policy in Ukraine was the biggest in the century. In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues, that it would be eccentric to change the PM."

"We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next PM, " he added.

(Image:10 Downing Street/YouTube)